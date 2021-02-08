The Netanyahu Trial, Explained
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is standing trial on corruption charges. Here’s a look at the context of the trial, the main charges and the political ramifications.Full Article
Benjamin Netanyahu enters plea in court in corruption trial.
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to court to face three corruption allegations just six weeks ahead of an election.