Myanmar: Arakan League For Democracy Says ‘No’ To Military Dictatorship

In response to Myanmar’s February 1 coup, the Arakan League for Democracy (ALD) released a statement on Sunday saying it would accept neither military dictatorship nor democratic despotism, but rather would continue its efforts to establish a genuine federal Union.
“In a military dictatorship, dictators do as they please...
