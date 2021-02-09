Trump lawyer withdraws request not to have impeachment trial on Sabbath
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer David Schoen is withdrawing his request to not hold the impeachment trial on the Jewish Sabbath,...Full Article
The U.S. Senate will pause former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial from Friday evening to Saturday evening this week to..
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to..