The World Health Organization's Chinese lead released initial details of its fact-finding mission into the origins of COVID-19. Early data from unpublished studies propose that the novel coronavirus could have been circulating for weeks outside the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.Full Article
WHO: COVID-19 Unlikely to Have Originated from Wuhan Lab
