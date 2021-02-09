WHO: COVID-19 Unlikely to Have Originated from Wuhan Lab

HNGN

Published

The World Health Organization's Chinese lead released initial details of its fact-finding mission into the origins of COVID-19. Early data from unpublished studies propose that the novel coronavirus could have been circulating for weeks outside the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

