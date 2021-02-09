Lisa Murkowski Backs Liz Cheney's Call for GOP to Move On: 'Donald Trump Is Gone'
Published
The Alaska senator has said the party is more than the former president, as the Republican lawmakers who voted for impeachment insist...Full Article
Published
The Alaska senator has said the party is more than the former president, as the Republican lawmakers who voted for impeachment insist...Full Article
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said she will remain in office and in her position as one of the highest..