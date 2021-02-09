An international team of experts investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic say it is "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a lab — and it is likely to have originated in an animal other than bats.Dr Peter Ben Embarek...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reveal details of investigation into virus origins
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WHO: COVID-19 Unlikely to Have Originated from Wuhan Lab
HNGN
The World Health Organization's Chinese lead released initial details of its fact-finding mission into the origins of COVID-19...
You might like
More coverage
WHO-led COVID probe team visits Wuhan virus lab
Reuters Studio
A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization visited on Wednesday a major virus research laboratory..
-
WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at center of speculation
SeattlePI.com
-
WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at center of speculation
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: WHO experts visit animal disease center in Wuhan
SeattlePI.com
-
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
SeattlePI.com