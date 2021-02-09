Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a family health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.Local media also report that a bomb went off in the clinic shortly after the shooting.The shooting happened Tuesday morning local time...Full Article
Multiple people injured in shooting at clinic in Buffalo
Multiple People Shot At Minnesota Health Clinic, 1 Person In Custody: Police
Multiple people were reportedly injured, with one person being taken into custody after a shooting at a health clinic in Minnesota.
