Trump Could Be Evicted From Mar-A-Lago Resort

Palm Beach, Florida, home to former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, is struggling to bar him from living there year-round, citing a regulation preventing non-employees from staying for over three weeks.
Non-employees of Mar-a-Lago are not allowed to stay at the resort for more than seven consecutive days or...
Palm Beach, Florida, home to former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, is struggling to bar him from living there year-round, citing a regulation preventing non-employees from staying for over three weeks.