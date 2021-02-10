Drinking More Coffee Associated With Decreased Heart Failure Risk

Dietary information from three large, well-known heart disease studies suggests drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk, according to research published today in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.
Coronary artery disease, heart failure and stroke are among...
