Hope Probe: UAE joins the big league of space nations
The UAE has officially become the first Arab nation - and the fifth in the world - to reach Mars after the Hope Probe successfully entered the Red Planet's orbit.Full Article
It was 7.42 p.m. in Dubai, and the eruption of cheers in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre resonated throughout the Arab..