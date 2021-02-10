Trump unhappy with his impeachment attorney's performance, sources say
Published
Former President Donald Trump was unhappy with his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor's opening argument on the Senate floor Tuesday, two...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump was unhappy with his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor's opening argument on the Senate floor Tuesday, two...Full Article
Former President Donald Trump particularly took issue with attorney Bruce Castor's rambling opening remarks, according to CNN.