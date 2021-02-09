Yahoo Sports national NFL writer Terez Paylor dies at the age of 37
Published
Terez Paylor, who covered the NFL for Yahoo Sports and was a former Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star, has died at the age of...Full Article
Published
Terez Paylor, who covered the NFL for Yahoo Sports and was a former Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star, has died at the age of...Full Article
Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home..