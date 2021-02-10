Trump hid his calls with Putin. Now, Biden has access to them
What was said between the two leaders is a great mystery, one that advisers to the current president say is imperative to find out.Full Article
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus..
Fox News on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by the voting machine company Smartmatic, calling the..