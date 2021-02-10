Trump impeachment trial Day 2 kicks off with the case against him, more video expected
Published
The proceedings follow a riveting first day that included chilling montage of the riot at the Capitol.Full Article
Published
The proceedings follow a riveting first day that included chilling montage of the riot at the Capitol.Full Article
Watch Video"Morning business is closed and the Senate will convene as a court of impeachment," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, presiding..
Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial has opened with dramatic video that includes his words to rioters who descended..