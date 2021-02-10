Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team's debut
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys’ performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial...Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys’ performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial...Full Article
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets in motion Monday when the House impeachment managers will walk..
The Senate agreed to consider the case against Trump by a 56-44 vote following hours of arguments by the former president’s legal..