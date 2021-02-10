One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump's defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election. In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor...Full Article
Trump never conceded losing the election - but his impeachment lawyer just did
