WATCH LIVE: DAY 2 OF IMPEACHMENT TRIAL Prosecutors in Donald Trump's impeachment trial said Wednesday they would prove that Trump was no "innocent bystander" but the "inciter-in-chief" of the deadly attack at the Capitol...Full Article
Donald Trump impeachment day 2: 'Inciter-in-chief watched riot with glee'
Rep. Raskin calls former President Trump 'inciter in chief' on day two of impeachment trial
USA Today News (International)
Fiery words from the prosecution as the prosecution makes it case against former President Donald Trump.
MSNBC’s Scarborough Fumes at GOP Senators Who Want to ‘Move On’ From Riot, ‘Trump Cop Killers’ (Video)
The Wrap
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned Republicans against moving on from Jan. 6’s deadly Capitol riot Wednesday morning after he..