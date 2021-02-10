‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

Upworthy

Published

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by Esmé Bianco, known for her role on “Game of Thrones.” Bianco’s allegations are the...

Full Article