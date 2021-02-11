UNSC Backs New Libyan Interim Government

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to support the new interim government in Libya, praising the move as "an important milestone" in the conflict-ridden North African country's political process.
In a statement drafted by Britain, the 15-member body called on "the interim executive authority to agree...
