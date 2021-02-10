Impeachment Managers Say Trump Spent Months Inciting Capitol Riot

Watch VideoThe House managers took center stage for day two of former President Trump's impeachment trial, playing some never-before-shared video and police dispatch recordings from Jan. 6.
For about five and a half hours, the managers presented the case for convicting Trump of incitement of insurrection.
"He told them to...
Watch VideoThe House managers took center stage for day two of former President Trump's impeachment trial, playing some never-before-shared video and police dispatch recordings from Jan. 6.