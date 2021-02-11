Beverly Hills Surgeon Comes to Rescue in ‘Gorilla Glue' Hair Catastrophe
Published
A Louisiana woman who went viral online for using Gorilla Glue on her hair after she ran out of hairspray traveled to Beverly Hills to...Full Article
Published
A Louisiana woman who went viral online for using Gorilla Glue on her hair after she ran out of hairspray traveled to Beverly Hills to...Full Article
A Louisiana woman who has gained national attention after using Gorilla Glue in her hair was recovering Wednesday after undergoing..
Tessica Brown went viral after sharing in a TikTok video, which has more than 20M viewers, that she could not move her hair for 'a..