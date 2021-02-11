Two women have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this week, as experts seek to confirm whether the virus can live in the semen of male survivors for up to three years.Full Article
Congo Ebola death investigated to see if woman was infected through husband's semen
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A woman who died of the Ebola virus in eastern Congo on Feb. 3 was "almost certainly" infected by her husband, who survived an outbreak...
Growing evidence indicates Ebola can live on in semen for years.
Upworthy