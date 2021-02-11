AG Barr quashed plea deal by fired Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd death
As part of the failed deal, Derek Chauvin was willing to go to jail for more than 10 years.Full Article
Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly nixed a third-degree murder guilty plea by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who..
Citing COVID-19 concerns the judge has ruled that Derek Chauvin, the officer who has his knee on George Floyd’s neck, will be..