Five people associated with Proud Boys arrested for Capitol riot on conspiracy charges
Published
The Justice Department unsealed conspiracy charges against five people associated with the Proud Boys on Thursday in the latest and...Full Article
[NFA] Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law..
7pm-2021-01-15