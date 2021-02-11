House Del. Stacey Plaskett makes history at Senate impeachment trial
Published
When lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin introduced Stacey Plaskett at the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump, he...Full Article
Published
When lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin introduced Stacey Plaskett at the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump, he...Full Article
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security..
chick fil a haaayyy