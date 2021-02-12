Women today represent two-thirds of all Canadian doctorates in archaeology, but only one-third of Canadian tenure-stream faculty. While men with Canadian PhDs have done well in securing tenure-track jobs in Canada over the past 15 years, women have not, according to a new study from McGill University. The current COVID-19...Full Article
Gender Gap: Women Represent Two-Thirds Of Doctorates, Only One-Third Of Academic Jobs
