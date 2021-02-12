Twitter permanently bans Project Veritas account
Published
Twitter permanently banned an account on Thursday belonging to Project Veritas, a conservative group founded by controversial activist...Full Article
Published
Twitter permanently banned an account on Thursday belonging to Project Veritas, a conservative group founded by controversial activist...Full Article
The Twitter accounts for Project Veritas and founder James O’Keefe were both locked on Thursday, after the guerrilla news outlet..
Project Veritas won’t be able to spread its deceptively edited videos on Twitter any longer.
The conservative activist..