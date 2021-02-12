Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Published
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their...Full Article
Published
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their...Full Article
This is the latest step from the Biden Administration in addressing some of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration..
Mr. Secretary, it’s great to be here with you. And I’ve been looking forward a long time to be able to call you “Mr...