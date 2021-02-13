‘Mental Torture’? Jimmy Lai Denied Bail For Second Time – OpEd

Early Tuesday morning local time, guards hurried pro-democracy and human rights advocate Jimmy Lai out of his prison transport – handcuffed, arms chained around his waist like a member of a chain gang – and inside the courthouse.
Lai’s only apparent consolation came from a copy of Thomas Merton’s Seven Storey...
