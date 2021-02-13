Five-time 'Jeopardy!' champion Brayden Smith 'unexpectedly' dies in Las Vegas
"The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant," the show said in a tweet.Full Article
The late Alex Trebek's last Jeopardy! champ, Brayden Smith, has unexpectedly died at 24 in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.
