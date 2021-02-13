All over-70s urged to get Covid-19 jabs as UK nears vaccine target

Over 12 million people in England have now received jabs to protect against coronavirus and the government is expected to expand the criteria to start covering the most vulnerable within the over-65 age group. The milestone comes as government ministers go out into the community to help counter any reluctance around vaccinations, with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel volunteering at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Bedford, eastern England, to spread the message among British Indians.