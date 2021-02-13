Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near site of Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan
At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded and almost 850,000 households left without power, authorities said.Full Article
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast regions of Japan, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08..
The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, the site of a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that..