Lindsey Graham Will Ask Donald Trump to Help GOP in 2022, 'We Can't Get There Without You'
Published
The South Carolina senator told reporters that Trump was key to the Republican's future, Politico reported.Full Article
Published
The South Carolina senator told reporters that Trump was key to the Republican's future, Politico reported.Full Article
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) calls out the three GOP senators who met with former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team..
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned Republicans against moving on from Jan. 6’s deadly Capitol riot Wednesday morning after he..