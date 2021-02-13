Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the…Full Article
Seven Republicans joined with all Democrats and independents to vote to convict the former president for inciting an insurrection,..