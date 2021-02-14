Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Published
Seven Republicans cross party lines as the Senate falls short of convicting Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.Full Article
Published
Seven Republicans cross party lines as the Senate falls short of convicting Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.Full Article
The Trump impeachment trial vote acquitted him for a second time, in a vote of 57-43 with seven Republicans crossing the aisle and..
The US senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The vote gave Mr..