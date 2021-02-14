Louisiana Republican Party censures Cassidy following vote to convict Trump
Published
The Louisiana Republican Party swiftly moved Saturday to censure GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy after he voted earlier in the day to convict...Full Article
Published
The Louisiana Republican Party swiftly moved Saturday to censure GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy after he voted earlier in the day to convict...Full Article
CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted a criticism of the Republican Party of Louisiana on Saturday night, highlighting how they had swiftly..