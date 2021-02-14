Jordan Spieth takes two-shot lead at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Published
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning...Full Article
Published
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning...Full Article
Jordan Spieth reflects on "lessons learned" as he turns a two-shot deficit into a two-shot lead over the last 30 minutes of the..
American golfer Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill on Friday for a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the..