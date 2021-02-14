Ashley Judd hospitalised following “catastrophic” accident in the Congo
Ashley Judd has been hospitalised following a "catastrophic" accident in the Congo which left her with a shattered leg.
'Double Jeopardy' star Ashley Judd has spoken out from her hospital bed in an intensive care unit in the Congo region of Africa..
The accident occurred while the actress was traveling in the Congo region of Africa
Ashley Judd is in intensive care after shattering her leg in an accident in the Congo, which saw her sent on a gruelling 55-hour..