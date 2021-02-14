Police say Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver
The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert Maraj was walking along a road…Full Article
Robert Maraj was walking along a road in MineolaÂ Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.
