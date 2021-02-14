Britney Spears' Cousin and Former Assistant Alli Sims Speaks Out After Documentary
Published
Following the release of Framing Britney Spears, Alli Sims, Britney Spears' cousin and former assistant, claims Britney's father Jamie...Full Article
Published
Following the release of Framing Britney Spears, Alli Sims, Britney Spears' cousin and former assistant, claims Britney's father Jamie...Full Article
Britney Spears' former assistant, who is also her cousin, was so terrified of upsetting the pop star's father, Jamie, she blocked..