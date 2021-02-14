Iran And Russia To Hold Naval Drill

A top Iranian Army commander pointed to “clear messages” of a planned joint naval exercise with Russia in the Indian Ocean, describing efforts to ensure security as the main purpose of the upcoming drill.
