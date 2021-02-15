Guinea announced a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday when tests arrived positive for the virus following three individuals' deaths and four falling ill in the southeast. This marks the first resurgence of the disease since the world’s worst outbreak between 2013 and 2016.Full Article
Guinea Declares First Ebola Outbreak Since 2016, Records 4 Fatalities
It is the first resurgence of the disease in Guinea since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016 killed more than 11,000 people.
These are the first cases in West Africa, five years after the end of the world's deadliest outbreak.