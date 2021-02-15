Guinea Declares First Ebola Outbreak Since 2016, Records 4 Fatalities

Guinea announced a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday when tests arrived positive for the virus following three individuals' deaths and four falling ill in the southeast. This marks the first resurgence of the disease since the world’s worst outbreak between 2013 and 2016.

