Trump's acquittal: Welcome to the Fourth Reich

In my recent Pravda.Ru article, America's Fascist Party: A Warning to the World (February 1, 2021), I hypothesized how the United States, thanks to Donald Trump, had three main political parties: Democratic, Republican, and Fascist (which, as this article explained, stands for Fanatics Against Sanity and Conscience Instigating Sedition and Treason). Today America has two. Thanks to the treacherous votes of forty-three senators, coupled with a plethora of Congressional representatives, and reinforced by officials who censured members of the moribund Republican party for having the "audacity" to believe that impeaching a mendacious, racist, unhinged lunatic, who incited insurrection for self-serving political gain, was the patriotic thing to do, America is now left with the Democrats and the Fascists. Think about the depraved insanity of this: Forty-three United States senators basically told their colleagues, including the former Vice-President, that even though many of them were mere minutes away from a brutal death at the hands of a mob unleashed by Trump, and that he gleefully watched this mob's actions on television instead of sending help to quash it, this does not disqualify or render him unfit to hold future political offices.