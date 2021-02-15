25,000 Migrants Stuck In Mexico To Get Asylum Chance In U.S.

Watch VideoAbout 25,000 migrants, forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era program, will soon get a chance to enter the U.S. — and stay here while their asylum cases play out.
This Friday, border officers are slated to start processing a few hundred migrants a day, beginning with those who have been waiting the longest...
