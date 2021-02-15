South slammed by winter storm, millions left without power in Texas
Published
The South is being slammed by a rare winter storm, leaving millions in Texas without power on Monday as officials scramble to respond to...Full Article
Published
The South is being slammed by a rare winter storm, leaving millions in Texas without power on Monday as officials scramble to respond to...Full Article
Transmission towers and power lines lead to a substation after a snowstorm on February 16th, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter..
Texas Gov. Abbott Gives Update On Power, Winter Weather Response