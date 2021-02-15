How President Joe Biden Made Inroads With Progressives

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden has been in the White House less than a month — and so far, he's managed to curry favor with the party's left wing, staving off an intraparty battle that previously seemed all but certain.
"They've been really great at outreach," Rep. Mark Pocan, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden has been in the White House less than a month — and so far, he's managed to curry favor with the party's left wing, staving off an intraparty battle that previously seemed all but certain.