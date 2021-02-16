Texas blanketed by snow
A severe winter storm has swept throughout Texas bringing snow, ice, and dangerously low temperatures.Full Article
Metro areas across Texas and Oklahoma were buried in inches of snow which caused power outages and disrupted travel.
[NFA] A blast of Arctic weather knocked out power to millions across the American southwest. This report produced by Zachary..