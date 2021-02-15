Symptomatic cases drop 94% with Pfizer vaccine, study shows
Symptomatic cases of COVID-19 dropped by 94 percent after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a new study. Israel’s largest...Full Article
The study compared 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with an unvaccinated group of the same..
