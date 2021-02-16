ERCOT to change Texas energy prices to meet high demand amid winter storm
A Public Utility Commission order stated that ERCOT should correct any past prices to reflect the current shortage of energy.Full Article
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Freezing weather in Texas led to a chain of events that left almost 5 million customers in northern Mexico..
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Early Monday, Feb. 15, the..