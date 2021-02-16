Trump and Giuliani sued by Democratic congressman over Capitol riot
Published
Lawsuit brought on by Bennie Thompson and NAACP argues ex-president and lawyer violated law known as Ku Klux Klan ActFull Article
Published
Lawsuit brought on by Bennie Thompson and NAACP argues ex-president and lawyer violated law known as Ku Klux Klan ActFull Article
Trump and Giuliani Sued by NAACP and Congressman Over Capitol Riot.
The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and
Rep. Bennie..
The lawsuit accuses the former president of conspiring with two extremist groups to block the Electoral College vote count.